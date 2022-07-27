Steve Morison confirms significant Cardiff City decision ahead of new Championship season

Cardiff City have appointed Joe Ralls as their new club captain ahead of the 22/23 Championship season.

This summer has seen a huge turnover of players at the Bluebirds, with former skipper Sean Morrison one of those who has technically departed once his contract expired earlier this year, although he continues to train with the club as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

That has left boss Steve Morison with a decision to make in terms of deciding a new captain, and it was announced today that Ralls will be taking over.

Turning to the 28-year-old isn’t much of a surprise as he has spent over a decade with the Welsh side, which has seen him make over 300 appearances for the club.

There had been doubts about his own future this summer though, with the left-footer agreeing fresh terms towards the end of June as he signed a deal that will keep him with Cardiff until 2024.

Morison’s side begin their season with a home game against Norwich City this weekend.

The verdict

This is a smart decision from Morison as handing the captaincy to a new player could give them an added pressure that’s not really needed.

In Ralls, he has chosen someone who knows and loves the club, whilst he will have the respect of the dressing room as a senior player who has achieved a lot with Cardiff over the years.

So, it’s a nice added responsibility for the player and he will surely be relishing the chance to lead what will be a new-look Cardiff side this season.

