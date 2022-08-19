Steve Morison confirms “gutting” Cardiff City news

Cardiff City have had a fairly decent start to this season with two wins, one draw and one loss under their belt so far.

The Bluebirds improved form from last season is probably a reflection of the business Steve Morison’s done over the summer transfer window with a massive number of new arrivals in the club.

One of those new signings is left-back Jamilu Collins who joined the club on a free transfer from SC Paderborn.

Since his arrival, Collins has been a first choice player for Morison having started every league game so far this season.

However, the 28-year-old was forced off the pitch after just nine minutes during Wednesday’s game against West Brom.

After putting in a challenge, the defender’s studs got caught in the pitch which led to him having to be helped off the pitch.

The boss was initially hopeful that the injury wouldn’t be a serious one.

However, after being assessed this week, Morison has delivered a disappointing update to fans on his condition confirming he has ruptured his ACL and requires surgery and told Wales Online: “We won’t see him again until next season.

“It’s gutting for the lad. Really gutting. We are all here for him. We are going to make the next year the best it can possibly be for him.

“It’s the worst-case scenario. We will try and get him back for pre-season next year. One thing we do know is we will have one hell of a left-back next season.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Ollie Tanner Arsenal Tottenham Lewes Bromley

The Verdict:

This is really disappointing for Cardiff City and Collins himself after he’s had a good start to the season and his manager has already branded him the best left-back in the Championship so far this year.

After such a short time into the season to be out for the reminder of the campaign is hard news for the player to get, but the club seem committed to sticking behind him through his recovery and hoping he will still feel as though he has a role to play from the sidelines this summer.

The hope is that the squad can still put in a good effort this season and Collins will be able to return to the squad in a positive position next season.

For now, it will be up to Morison to weigh up his options and make the call of whether he has enough cover in the squad before the summer transfer window closes.