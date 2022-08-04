Steve Morison comments as Cardiff City close in on Premier League transfer agreement

Kion Etete is closing in on a permanent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Cardiff City, Bluebirds head coach Steve Morison has confirmed.

The South Wales club’s interest in the 20-year-old striker was first revealed by Wales Online earlier in the week, and it appears they have moved swiftly to tie the youngster’s signature up.

Etete spent last season out on loan at two different EFL clubs, starting at Northampton Town in League Two, where he scored six times in all competitions.

25 questions about Cardiff City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In the club's 3-2 defeat to Blackpool in the Championship play-off final in 2009/10, who started in goal? Tom Heaton Nicky Weaver David Marshall Paul Rachubka

He then stepped up to League One in January with Cheltenham Town, but he only made 13 appearances for the Robins in the third tier of English football, scoring three times.

Now, the towering centre-forward is set to take the next step up the ladder to the Championship, and will leave Spurs without making a first-team appearance for the club.

Despite a deal not being signed and completed just yet, Morison has spoke out on Etete’s imminent arrival and believes it is a strong move for the club – not just for the present but also for the future.

“He is close to coming. It’s never done until that bit of paper is signed,” Morison said of his soon-to-be new striker, per Wales Online.

“He is an investment for the football club. He has all the attributes to be a top striker.

“He is young, hungry. He is a player we see as a club that is ready now and can get better and better. We’d like to see how far we can take him.”

“People will just go, ‘Oh, he is 6 ft 4in’, that’s not what he’s been brought in for.

“He’s being brought in because he is strong, he’s quick, he’s athletic.

“He will bring other players into the game. He will run the channels. He will run all day long, he will harry and close down.

“I’d like to think that with playing regular football at Championship level, training with those types of players every day, he will get better and better.”

The Verdict

Cardiff have long needed a new striker or two, having gone into the new season with just Mark Harris and Max Watters as options.

Whilst Etete is also inexperienced at Championship level – just like Watters – he has a higher upside though due to his academy pedigree and his mobility for a big man.

Etete will offer Cardiff something that they don’t currently possess – they had a big man up top in Uche Ikpeazu at times last season and Etete offers similar height, but a lot more pace.

Unless another club comes in at the last minute and hijack’s Cardiff’s attempts, then Etete looks to be the next to arrive in the Welsh capital, and it’s somewhat of a coup considering the forward has not even nearly reached the surface of his potential.