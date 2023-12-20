Highlights Steve McManaman believes that Jobe Bellingham should continue his development at Sunderland, as the Stadium of Light is the best place for him.

Steve McManaman has warned Jobe Bellingham that the Stadium of Light is the best place for his development amid speculation over his Sunderland future.

The 18-year-old signed for the Black Cats last summer in a deal worth a reported £3 million, joining from Championship rivals Birmingham City.

The midfielder has impressed many with his performances, with the lofty price tag seemingly having no impact on him.

The teenager has been a consistent presence in the Sunderland side, contributing four goals and one assist from 21 appearances in the league.

This has led to speculation over his future, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid all linked with a potential move to sign the youngster.

McManaman: “You have to be exceptional”

McManaman has praised the work Bellingham has done so far in his career, and expects the player to continue developing under new Sunderland manager Michael Beale.

However, he feels that it is still too soon for the 18-year-old to be thinking about a move away from the Stadium of Light just yet.

“Jobe’s doing okay,” said McManaman.

“He’s at Sunderland and he’ll keep on improving there, especially under Michael Beale. Michael will teach Jobe the right things.

“I don’t think Liverpool will be interested in him yet because they don’t need to be interested in him.

“Teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who can afford these players, don’t need to take them whilst they’re still so young.

“You have to be exceptional if you’re to make a move to a top club at 18 years of age and at the moment, Jobe is doing alright, but he’s probably in the best place currently for his development.

“The most important thing for him at the moment is to play 90 minutes almost every single week, if he can, and if he were to move to one of the big clubs, he wouldn’t have that opportunity, so I don’t see the point of him moving yet until he becomes more of the finished article.

“The big teams also don’t have to take a chance on the younger players at the minute because their academies are stacked with talented players.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently seventh in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Beale is set to take charge of his first game as head coach of the Black Cats this weekend when the Wearside outfit hosts Coventry City on 23 December.

Too soon for Bellingham to consider Sunderland departure

Bellingham is an exceptional talent, but it is still far too soon for him to be thinking about a move to such a big club.

Even his older brother Jude needed to wait a couple of years before making the leap to a side like Real Madrid.

Sunderland is a great place for him to develop his talent, especially if they can gain promotion to the Premier League in the next season or two.

The youngster is still only 18 and has plenty of time to earn a move to a Champions League calibre team, so should remain patient and work hard on improving with Sunderland.