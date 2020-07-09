Steve Lansdown offers update on Bristol City manager hunt

Bristol City’s hunt for their next manager is continuing and fans will hope that the man that comes in will be able to get them into the Premier League at long last.

The Robins have been knocking on the door for some time but have failed to get over the line in recent years and, ultimately, it is that that has cost Lee Johnson his job.

It’s a Premier League club in waiting in many respects, though, and with the right man in charge they should be able to get to the promised land sooner rather than later.

Indeed, it sounds as though plenty of applications have come in since Johnson’s departure, with Steve Lansdown speaking to talkSPORT and offering an update on the search:

"Lee's done an awful lot of good work at the club." 👍 "When it comes to the crunch, he hasn't got us over the line." ❌ "We've got a lot of good applicants." ✅@BristolCity owner @StephenLansdow1 discusses Lee Johnson's departure as head coach. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/YdPenoMDSl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 9, 2020

The Verdict

There’s lots about Bristol City that would attract some really good managers to the club.

The stadium, infrastructure, squad and ownership is all in decent shape and it just needs a manager that can get them over the line.

Someone with promotion experience would be ideal, then, but it remains to be seen just who it is that they go for.

By the sounds of it, though, they have got plenty of names in the hat right now.