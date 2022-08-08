Steve Lansdown hints at Bristol City action concerning Han-Noah Massengo

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown has hinted that the club will look to move Han-Noah Massengo if his contract situation cannot be resolve but indicated there has not been any interest in him.

The Championship club signed Massengo from Monaco in 2019 which could rise to £8 million with addons but run the risk of seeing him leave as a free agent next summer.

The 21-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Ashton Gate and is yet to agree terms on a new deal despite an offer being on the table.

Nigel Pearson issued his verdict on the situation earlier this month, indicating the Frenchman was likely to be little more than a bit-part player if he did not commit his future to the South West club, and Lansdown has now hinted that the club will look to sell him if he is not going to sign a contract extension.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol (via Bristol Live) ahead of the Sunderland game, the City owner was asked his opinion on players that run down their deals with the Massengo situation ongoing.

He said: “I don’t like it because I think people should be honest with us. I don’t want to say disloyal because that’s the wrong word because they’re looking after themselves and I understand that. I had it with Joe Bryan in the past.

“I try to convince players if they are good enough people will come in and make offers for them. If they’re not going to sign then we have to look for ways to capitalise on them which means we’ll have to move him on at some point.”

Lansdown also indicated that he was not aware of any interest in the midfielder.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Bristol City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ashton Gate? Won 2-0 Won 3-0 Won 4-0 Won 5-0

The Verdict

City fans were handed a reminder of just what a bright talent Massengo is on Saturday as he started in place of Matty James due to his injury in the warm-up.

The 21-year-old looks like a player with a big future and you feel the Ashton Gate faithful will echo Lansdown’s disappointment at how the situation is set to pan out.

If he’s not going to sign a new deal then selling the midfielder to avoid seeing him leave as a free agent is the right call but it seems the club’s hands are tied at this point, with no interest in the player.

Perhaps a run of games in James’ absence can convince him that the South West club is the best place for him.