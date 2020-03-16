Steve Kavanagh issues warning to Millwall squad

Millwall Chief Executive Steve Kavanagh that the Lions have to be ready for the possibility of resuming their Championship campaign at rivals Charlton Athletic on 4 April.

Coronavirus forced the EFL and the Premier League into postponing all fixtures on Friday morning until 3 April, although the Millwall squad are set to return to training at Calmont Road on Wednesday after the entire squad tested negative for the virus.

Millwall’s next three league outings against Derby County, Barnsley and Swansea City have all been postponed and will therefore have to be rescheduled for once the season gets back underway.

In an interview with the South London Press, Kavanagh said: “We have to be ready. What we can’t do is say. We need a pre-season, five or six days to get fit. We’ve got to be ready. If you have prepared for this properly there is no reasons we can’t do that [play the April 4 fixture]. But that’s depending on the situation in the country.

“We’ve all got to keep calm, be sensible and let common sense prevail to try and find the quickest way out of this.

“We have shut the Den this week. There are only people who are essential there – the ground staff. They are doing four days in, then four off. All the players were tested [for the coronavirus] on Friday and nobody was showing any signs. They are going back to a clean environment.”

The Verdict

The health and safety of the players is obviously the number one priority at present, but Kavanagh’s plea for the Millwall squad to ready is completely understandable with the side just 11 games away from the possibility of the Premier League.

The resumption of the season and whether it’ll carry on at any moment remains unclear, but the Lions will have maintain their fitness levels and train as if their trip to South London rivals Charlton on 4 April will go ahead – with further EFL meetings set to take place on Thursday.