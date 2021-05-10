Steve Howey makes transfer claim on Norwich City man amid links to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City will be hoping they can build on some impressive performances in the Championship under the management of Daniel Farke.

The Canaries won promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, and will be keen to establish themselves back in the top-flight next term.

One player that played a key role for Norwich in this year’s campaign was Max Aarons, with the defender making 47 appearances in all competitions.

His strong performances evidently haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur being just some of the clubs rumoured to be interested in a deal to land Aarons’ signature.

Speaking in an interview with Football FanCast, former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey felt as though Aarons should stick around at Carrow Road with Norwich City next season, after playing his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign this term.

“Why not go up and stay with your team that you helped get promoted? You’ve worked so hard to get back up and I think it will be disappointing if he leaves.

“I don’t think I would have liked to get promoted as a team and then move somewhere else, because you would have done it together as a group and I would want to be part of that.”

Did these players make more than 100 appearances for Norwich City?

1 of 18 Jonny Howson? More Less

The Verdict:

He’s got a tough decision to make on his future in the summer.

Aarons has really impressed me in recent seasons, and he’ll be delighted to have won promotion back into the Premier League with Norwich at the first time of asking.

He’s shown that he’s far too good to be playing his football in the Championship, and he’ll fancy his chances of flourishing in the top-flight amongst the best players in the country.

With interest from elsewhere though, Aarons will have to think about where he’s more likely to get regular game time in senior football moving forwards.