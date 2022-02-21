Steve Howard issues Championship prediction involving Luton Town and Derby County

Former Luton Town and Derby County striker Steve Howard has taken to Twitter and has predicted that his former clubs will be able to meet their respective targets in what remains of the season.

The 45-year-old believes that the Hatters will be able to secure a top-six finish in the Championship, whilst he has also suggested that he fancies the Rams to escape the second-tier drop.

Nathan Jones’ side are currently two points shy of the much-desired top-six positions and are making excellent progress towards the play-offs.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Luton Town players play for now?

1 of 24 Matty Pearson? Barnsley Doncaster Huddersfield Lincoln

Despite being handed a 21-point deduction at the start of the campaign, Derby have cut the gap to just points from Reading in 21st.

Issuing his prediction regarding his former clubs on Twitter: “Fancy @LutonTownto get in the playoffs and @dcfcofficial to stay up! Now that would be some summer.”

The verdict

Luton have enjoyed an excellent start to 2022, coming through a tough set of fixtures in some excellent form.

Jones’ side have competed brilliantly with some of the division’s top teams in recent weeks, with the Hatters’ home record standing them in good stead.

Derby have also been mightily impressive this season, with the Rams not letting their off-the-field issues impact anything on the field.

Not only have they cut the gap to just five points in their bid for survival, but they possess a favourable goal difference which could be vitally important in what remains.

There is still a large chunk of the season left to play and lots of different outcomes possible, however, current form and performances would suggest that both predictions are possible.