Steve Gibson speaks out as 41-year-old confirmed new Middlesbrough head coach

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has said that Michael Carrick was the outstanding candidate for the job after he was appointed the club’s new head coach.

Boro confirmed Carrick’s appointment this afternoon via a club statement, which included the following words from Gibson.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club,” the Middlesbrough chairman said, via Boro’s statement.

“We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

Carrick joins Middlesbrough for his first permanent managerial role after an illustrious playing career that included 464 appearances for Manchester United and 34 England caps.

Following his retirement from football, Carrick joined Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff at Old Trafford, and went on to remain a part of the staff when the Portuguese manager was eventually replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

When Solskjaer lost his job last season, Carrick was the man chosen to take over the Red Devils as caretaker boss, which lasted for three matches.

During those three matches, Carrick led United to victories over Villareal and Arsenal, and drew with Chelsea.

Jonathan Woodgate will join Carrick at the Riverside Stadium as first team coach, with a further appointment expected, as per the club statement.

Boro currently sit 21st in the Championship.

The Verdict

I think it’s great that Middlesbrough finally have their new manager in place.

The appointment of Carrick is potentially an exciting one, too.

Although he does lack experience as a head coach, his playing career speaks for itself, and he has also gained fantastic experience as a coach at the highest level with Manchester United since hanging up his boots.

That sort of education has done Kieran McKenna no harm at Ipswich Town and the hope will be that Carrick can come in and have a similarly positive effect at the Riverside Stadium this season.

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how he gets on.