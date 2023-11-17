Highlights Middlesbrough's past transfer successes played a key role in their top-six finish last season.

The club's underwhelming start to this season was partially due to a difficult summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough needs reinforcements in both attack and defense in order to compete with promotion rivals.

Middlesbrough’s promotion bid may once again rest on their January transfer window business.

Last year the arrivals of Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer proved master strokes in giving Michael Carrick’s side the competitive edge they needed to earn a top six finish.

The Teesside club were unable to convert their fine league form from the second half of the season into a play-off victory, leaving them in the Championship for another year.

An underwhelming start to this campaign was seemingly a result of a hangover from their disappointment to losing out on promotion.

However, a difficult summer in the transfer window is also to blame as the club struggled to bring in targets quickly as they lost a number of key players due to expiring loans.

The sale of top scorer Chuba Akpom was also a huge blow that the club struggled to adapt to, with replacements like Sam Greenwood and Emmanuel Latte Lath failing to provide the adequate amount of attacking firepower to truly take his place in the team.

Morgan Rogers has also struggled in front of goal as Carrick has moved him around trying to find his best position.

The absences of Ramsey, Akpom and Archer have all been keenly felt.

How important will January be for Middlesbrough?

Ray Parlour’s recent comments point towards how important the January transfer window could be for their promotion hopes.

The former Boro player has predicted that owner and chairman Steve Gibson will back Carrick in the winter window, which should help them earn another top six finish.

“Huge credit to Michael Carrick for what he is doing at Middlesbrough,” said Parlour.

“The win over Leicester was massive and wasn’t a surprise to me at all – their results over the past few months have been brilliant and now Boro are in the perfect position to make a charge for a place in the top six.

“Losing Chuba Akpom was massive for Boro and the hangover from the play-off defeat last year obviously hit them hard, but Michael Carrick now has the team playing really well and they have shown they can beat Leicester City, so anything is possible.

“I expect Boro to keep up the good form and definitely get into the play-offs this season.

“Steve Gibson is a good owner and will give Michael the tools to once again get in the top six, and then let’s see how they can get on.”

Will Middlesbrough spend in January?

Gibson must ensure that this prediction comes true, as Boro will need reinforcements if they are to compete against the likes of West Brom, Southampton and Leeds United, among others.

There are multiple areas of the squad that could use bolstering, in particular in attack but also at the back.

Stronger depth is needed when you compare the size and strength of Carrick's options to their promotion rivals, with someone capable of consistent goals also sorely needed.

Akpom bagged 28 last season as the club earned a fourth place finish, but the current top scorer in Carrick’s side is Sam Greenwood with just four.

There is not enough firepower in this Boro squad to compete against the top teams in the division, as evidenced by their struggles to get consistent results despite performing well.

A big name signing with a proven track record of goals at this level is needed, especially compared to the attacking quality the Saints, Leeds and West Brom possesses, as summer arrivals like Lath and Greenwood have not shown they are up to the task just yet.

Southampton have the likes of Adam Armstrong and a returning Ross Stewart, Leeds have Joel Piroe and Giorginio Rutter, and Boro's attacking options don't currently match that same level of quality at all.

Defensively, Middlesbrough have only the 15th best record in the division, which simply must improve and potentially new signings might be the best route to doing so.

The Boro backline lacks the same experience and quality of their rivals, with further strength and depth needed to compete at the top, especially amid the uncertain future of players like Paddy McNair and the injury issues with Matt Clarke.