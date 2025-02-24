The calls from Middlesbrough fans for Steve Gibson to sack Michael Carrick are growing louder and louder.

At one point this season, Boro seemed like a sure bet for at least a play-off spot, but their New Year slump has sent them into a downward spiral.

Since kicking off 2025 with a victory against Hull City, they've managed just one win and are currently enduring a miserable run of five consecutive defeats. While they have faced several promotion-chasing opponents during this run, the Riverside faithful remain expectant and would have hoped for better results, particularly against the likes of Bristol City and Preston North End.

The most concerning aspect of these defeats is that, for the most part, Boro have been thoroughly outplayed in nearly every game. In every fixture, aside from Preston, they have lost the expected goals (xG) battle and, in total, this statistic would have expected them to concede 9.01 goals.

This dreadful run has seen them slip out of the play-off picture, leaving them with a daunting seven-point gap to close before the season's end.

Michael Carrick under pressure from the Middlesbrough fan base

Carrick has shown glimpses of brilliance during his managerial spell at Middlesbrough, but with increasing pressure from the fan base, how many more defeats can he withstand?

Supporters are urging Gibson to make a decision on Carrick's future, but all indications suggest that the Boro owner remains committed to backing the former Manchester United midfielder.

According to Teesside Live, Carrick was still firmly in charge after the Watford defeat and that stance doesn’t seem to have changed despite two George Earthy goals condemning them to a 2-1 defeat against the Robins.

Speaking after the game at Ashton Gate, the under-fire coach said this about Gibson's support: "The support I’ve had all the way through is incredible.

"I don’t solely rely on it but I feel it and I appreciate it – it's unbelievable.

"But what happens on the pitch is ultimately my responsibility and it’s what we’ve got to do something about – that’s football."

Carrick will certainly need to find a solution, but he may take some comfort in the upcoming fixture list, as Boro face a more favourable run of opponents over their next six games.

Michael Carrick will be eyeing upcoming fixtures against bottom-half clubs

The next six fixtures could prove pivotal in determining Carrick's future at the club.

On Tuesday, they travel to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City, followed by a run of five more matches, four of which are against teams in the bottom eight, with Queens Park Rangers being the exception.

Middlesbrough's next six fixtures Fixture Home/Away League standing Stoke City Away 19th Derby County Home 23rd Swansea City Away 16th QPR Home 14th Luton Town Away 24th Oxford United Home 18th

Of course, Boro have dropped points to teams below them in recent months, but if they can rediscover the form they showed in November, they will be a difficult side to contend with.

During that month, they went on a run of three successive fixtures against QPR, Luton Town and Oxford United and saw them off 4-1, 5-1, and 6-2 respectively. Everything was clicking, with Finn Azaz proving influential, Hayden Hackney and Aidan Morris controlling the midfield and Ben Doak providing the raw pace and trickiness that no left-back could contend with.

This is a stark contrast to their current form, but Carrick must rebuild that momentum and hope his new signings, like Morgan Whittaker and Kelechi Iheanacho, can step up and provide the spark needed to lift a confidence-shaken squad.

If Carrick can't restore their form, it could mark the end of the road for him. With the squad Boro have, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be challenging for at least a play-off spot, and if they fail to make the top six, the 43-year-old may find himself departing come summer.

For now, Gibson appears to have kept the faith, and he will be hoping the head coach can turn the tide over the next six games, starting with Stoke and culminating in the clash against Oxford.