Steve Gallen provides update on summer transfer window plans at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic announced the appointment of Ben Garner as the club’s new manager on a three-year deal yesterday afternoon.

The long-awaited replacement for Johnnie Jackson should mean that the club’s summer player recruitment drive can be kickstarted to provide Garner with the tools to improve on the Addicks’ disappointing 13th placed finish in 2021/22.

Director of Recruiting, Steve Gallen, explained how the appointment will impact their summer window plans when he spoke to the club’s media team, quotes are provided by the South London Press.

He said: “I speak every year about trying to do things at the start (of the season), but on this occasion, it (the managerial hunt) has meant that we couldn’t do too much.

“Obviously, the manager has the final say on what players come into the club, and rightly so.

“I have had so many players lined up, warm, and been talking to and had Zoom calls and meetings with myself.

“Now that we have got Ben in, we can finally push that along.

“I have already had conversations with him about potential players, and he is really keen as well.

“Even today, we will be having quite a few discussions about where we are going to move to.

“We need a few in – we have lost a few players this summer.

“Hopefully, we can strengthen the team and do a lot better than we did last season.”

The Addicks have given themselves a tall order to adequately prepare for the 2022/23 season, having taken 36 days to replace Johnnie Jackson while direct rivals have been adding to their squads.

The Verdict

Quiz: Are these 20 Charlton transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Charlton re-signed Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City earlier this year True False

It is a relief for Addicks supporters that the club have finally come to a decision and that recruitment can begin.

However, if Ben Garner is not given the tools, in terms of the environment created on and off the pitch for him to succeed, it will be very difficult to do himself justice.

A deal has not yet been agreed for Swindon Town assistant coaches, Scott Lindsey and Scott Marshall, to join Garner at The Valley, even though that is the desire of the new manager, according to the South London Press.

Garner boasts an aesthetically-pleasing style of play involving playing the ball out from the back, but that will be very hard to implement successfully with the current crop of defenders in SE7.