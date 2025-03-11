This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United's season appears set to fizzle out into mid-table mediocrity, with the Millers failing to live up to their pre-season expectations.

Steve Evans was appointed last April and many were impressed by the quality additions he made early on in the summer.

However, the campaign hasn’t gone as hoped.

While there have been some solid performances, they’ve been overshadowed by poor displays and defeats to the likes of Crawley Town and Shrewsbury Town have somewhat dulled the impact of impressive victories over Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

Nonetheless, it seems Evans will be given another opportunity in the summer transfer window, and he will be hopeful of addressing the shortcomings of last season as he looks to prepare the team for a promotion push next year.

Steve Evans' future is "tough to consider"

To gain a perspective from the New York Stadium on Steve Evans' future, Football League World asked their resident Miller, Tom Eyre, whether he could envision the manager being there in three years' time.

To this question, he responded: "Steve Evans is a transfer-window-to-transfer-window kind of manager. He'll assess the club's situation and buy accordingly.

"To say he is going to be here in three years' time is very tough to consider because he is not a long-term manager; he is a short-term success manager.

"Personally, I can't see him being here in three years because if it goes wrong, there is no foundation for him to come back to. So, I believe it will be incredibly tough to see him here in three years."

Rotherham have to be challenging at the top of League One

Looking at their squad, many would argue that this Rotherham side should be challenging at the top of League One, rather than merely fighting off the threat of relegation.

In recent years, they have bounced between the third tier and the Championship, and this is a trend they must reverse starting from next season.

While Evans has been given leeway for poor performances this campaign, should they endure similar struggles next term, it’s hard to see him remaining in charge.

Steve Evans' Rotherham United Record Active Years PLD W D L PPG 2024-PRESENT 47 19 9 19 1.40 As of 10/03/25

His longest tenure at a club is five years, and he would likely only last that long at the New York Stadium if he successfully establishes them as a secure Championship side.

Of course, he is well-favoured by United supporters, having secured successive promotions in 2012-13 and 2013-14, but that success cannot be used as justification for keeping him in the role now. He must be judged on what he is producing presently and Rotherham cannot sustain a 14th-placed finish for more than one season.