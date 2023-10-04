Highlights Stevenage manager Steve Evans expresses his desire to see Bolton Wanderers get promoted to the Championship this season, calling them a "great club."

Stevenage manager Steve Evans has surprisingly revealed that he would love to see Bolton Wanderers get promoted to the Championship this season.

The Trotters were one of the early season favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked in League One, and 10 games into the season, they have lived up to that height.

Last season, Bolton had an excellent campaign but missed out on the play-off final with a narrow defeat to Barnsley in the semi-final.

But the Lancashire club have gone again over the summer, made changes to their squad, and look set to battle for a play-off place once again, at the very least.

Bolton’s latest win came against Evans’ Stevenage on Tuesday night, and the Scotsman, who spent time at Bolton as a youngster, revealed he’d want to see them get promoted.

Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Stevenage

Tuesday night’s clash between these two sides was a very entertaining one, as both teams were looking to keep up with the chasing pack.

The home side took the lead through who else but striker Dion Charles from the penalty spot, but Stevenage pegged them back seven minutes later, with Jamie Reid finishing a 90-metre breakaway.

Jack Iredale then put Bolton back in front after volleying home a lovely strike, but once again Reid brought the away side back into the game in the 65th minute with a strike from the penalty spot.

However, it didn’t last long, as Bolton got back in front for the final time as midfielder Josh Sheehan controlled the ball and slotted home to seal all three points.

This was Bolton’s third win in their last five league games, two coming on the bounce after their win against Port Vale on the weekend.

The Trotters are now in third place with 20 points, five behind leaders Portsmouth. Stevenage are in fifth place, two points behind Ian Evatt’s side.

What did Stevenage’s Steve Evans say about Bolton Wanderers?

After the game, Evans had some complaints about the referring performance, but despite getting beat, he believes Bolton are a “great club” and hopes they can continue to make progress through the EFL.

He said, via The Bolton News: “I wish the club every success. We will try our best to beat them when they come and play us at the Lamex.

“But other than that, I would love to see them go and get promoted because they are a great club."

Will Bolton Wanderers win promotion to the Championship this season?

Unlike other seasons, there is a bit of pressure on Bolton this season, as they are now one of the big sides in League One.

Last season, there was an expectation that they would be in the play-offs, but now that Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday are out of the league, people are expecting more of teams like Bolton.

The club has the foundations to mount a serious promotion push this season, and anything below finishing in the play-offs will no doubt be considered a disappointment by the club and its supporters. But, given their playing squad and how they have started the season, you would expect the Trotters to continue in the position they are in now.