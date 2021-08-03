Steve Evans reveals interest in Gillingham individual

A range of offers have been made for Gillingham forward John Akinde, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Priestfield Stadium, although the 32-year-old is opting to hold out for a suitable deal.

He still has another year on his contract, but despite starting in Gillingham’s pre-season defeat to Leyton Orient on Saturday, he has been placed on the transfer list ahead of an imminent exit.

Last term, Akinde emerged as a target for Southend United, a pursuit which the newly-relegated Shrimpers may wish to reactivate given the veteran’s proven pedigree in the National League.

It is believed that he would continue to receive some minutes under Steve Evans due to their dearth of options in the final third, however, prolific hitman Vadaine Oliver remains the first-choice after scoring 17 times last term.

Following the 2-0 defeat to the London outfit, Evans told KentOnline: “We have had clubs come in for John and accepted in principle to do things but John has turned around and said it is not right for him. The final thing is always down to the player providing the two clubs are happy.

“We have been happy on a couple of occasions but he has decided to stay on.”

The Verdict:

Despite his current situation at Gillingham, Akinde would represent a shrewd pick-up for a variety of League One and Two clubs.

Even though he was often second-fiddle behind Oliver, the striker chalked up a goal involvement (7 goals, 6 assists in total) every 157 minutes for the Gills last season and that may be a key factor behind mounting interest.

It shows that his capabilities in the third tier remain intact, while his experience across an array of divisions could also allure potential suitors.

Standing well above the six-foot benchmark, Akinde can utilise his physical presence to shield possession, create space and win duels, meaning he would be a truly viable option for teams that deploy a direct approach.