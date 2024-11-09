Steve Evans has responded to Rotherham United supporters who expressed their displeasure with the team’s 2-0 loss to Barnsley on Friday night.

The Millers have lost three of their last four matches, leaving them in the bottom half of the League One table.

Goals from Jon Russell and Stephen Humphreys secured all three points for the Tykes, adding more pressure to Evans’ position at the Yorkshire outfit.

Rotherham are hoping to push for promotion straight back to the Championship at the first attempt.

But their form in the early stages of the campaign suggest that they will need to improve significantly in order to compete closer to the top of the standings.

Steve Evans issues response to Rotherham supporters

Evans has responded to chants from supporters of "sacked in the morning" and "not fit to wear the shirt" following Friday’s loss, suggesting it’s a fair criticism after such a display.

He admitted that he knows the pressure he’s under, but claimed that the best way to get the supporters onside is to start improving their performances and results.

"I think they have a point when we are losing games," said Evans, via The Yorkshire Post.

"I’ve never been one to criticise supporters.

“Ultimately they come to watch our club and pay their wages.

"So I have to be respectful and say that’s a bit of a relapse after last week, to be fair.

"Even at half-time, they were giving us a bit and I’m thinking that for the first 20 minutes, we’ve been really good.

"But listen, I am one of those who is never going to disrespect a Rotherham United fan because I love this club until the day I leave this earth and I have said it when I wasn’t here.

"They can know for a fact that when we get home tonight, I won’t sleep and I hurt equally as much as anyone on the planet.

"I’m the manager, I’ve been sat at Celtic Park and been critical of managers.

"You take the acclaim when it’s good and at every South Yorkshire club, you are going to get a bit when they are not happy with what they are watching."

Rotherham United’s recent form

Rotherham United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Barnsley (A) 2-0 loss Stevenage (H) 2-0 win Leyton Orient (A) 1-0 loss Wrexham (H) 1-0 loss Peterborough United 3-3

The 2-0 loss to Barnsley was the team’s fourth loss in their last five games in all competitions, also suffering a 3-1 defeat to Cheltenham Town in the FA Cup last weekend.

Losses to Leyton Orient and Wrexham in recent weeks have piled the pressure on Evans, who will need to turn results around quickly in order to keep his position long-term.

The Millers have now won just one of their last five in the league, leaving them adrift in the battle for a top six finish.

Up next for Rotherham is a trip to face Crawley Town on 23 November.

Evans now under pressure at Rotherham

Losing the supporters would be a killer blow for Evans’ time with Rotherham, as it’s always hard to come back from that.

It was a disappointing display, especially losing to local rivals, and it’s left the team in a poor position in the league even before the rest of the weekend’s action.

The international break will allow the club to reset a little and prepare for the busy winter period, which Evans should be looking to make full use of.

If results don’t turn around in the next few weeks, then it’s difficult to see Evans lasting much longer with the club.