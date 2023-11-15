Highlights Stevenage manager Steve Evans has played down any links with a return to Rotherham United, focusing on his current role with his club.

Rotherham are currently searching for a new manager after the sacking of Matt Taylor due to a difficult start to the Championship season.

Evans previously managed Rotherham and led them to successive promotions, but at the moment he is focused on his successful tenure at Stevenage.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans appears to have played down suggestions of a return to Rotherham United.

That's after the 61-year-old revealed he has not heard about any interest in him from his former club, while insisting he is focused on his role with his current club.

What is Rotherham's current managerial situation?

Rotherham are currently looking for a new manager following the sacking of Matt Taylor earlier this week, in the wake of a challenging start to the Championship season.

The Millers currently sit 22nd in the second-tier table, four points from safety, having taking just 11 points from 16 league games since the start of the campaign.

Current Championship standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 21st Huddersfield Town 16 -14 15 22nd Rotherham United 16 -17 11 23rd QPR 16 -16 10 24th Sheffield Wednesday 16 -20 6 As of 15th November 2023

With the Yorkshire club now looking for a new boss, recent reports from The Rotherham Advertiser have claimed that they are considering a move to bring Evans back to the club.

Evans previously managed Rotherham between April 2012 and September 2015, during which time he guided the club to back to back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

Now however, it seems as though the prospect of a return to the New York Stadium, is not something that Evans is considering at this moment in time.

What has Evans said about a potential return to Rotherham?

With those rumours of a return to Rotherham emerging, it is perhaps inevitable that Evans has been asked about his future at Stevenage.

For now though, it seems neither the 61-year-old, nor anyone at his current club, has been made aware of any interest in his services from Rotherham.

Indeed, for now, it seems as though Evans himself is keen to continue the success he is currently enjoying with Stevenage.

Speaking about those links with the Millers, Evans told The Comet: "I'm not aware of anything and neither is my chairman, I spoke to my chairman earlier today and I spoke to Leon Hunter tonight.

"We're not aware of anything. I've got a great affinity with the chairman [Tony Stewart] and his family up there and I've got a great affinity for a really good football club.

"But we we've got a job to do here. We're trying our best to get into that top group in League One and one million per cent, I'm only focused on Saturday and Lincoln.

"I can't do anything about what is in the media or what the reports are. I just have to focus on what's here."

Where are Stevenage in League One?

Having won promotion from League Two under Evans last season - just a year after he had been brought in to prevent them suffering relegation to the National League - Stevenage are now impressing considerably in the third-tier.

So far this season, Evans' side have picked up 29 points from 17 league games, meaning they currently sit fifth in the League One table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Stevenage are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Lincoln City at the Lamex Stadium.

Would Evans be a good appointment for Rotherham?

There is still an argument that Evans would be a useful option for Rotherham to bring back to the club as they look for a new manager, if they are able to do so.

The 61-year-old obviously knows the club well from his previous stint with the Millers, and would be coming there with plenty of confidence, in the wake of the job he has been doing at Stevenage.

Weekly wages: Rotherham United's top-10 highest earner

Indeed, having only got them out of a trouble just over a season ago, he bring just the sort of know-how and insight the Millers need to get out of this Championship relegation battle.

As a result, while it seems Rotherham have now made contact with Evans just yet, you imagine they should not be completely ruling out doing so, at some point soon.