Steve Evans outlines plans for Gillingham first-team squad amid postponement

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has said that his first-team squad will not report back to training until March 30.

The update reaffirmed Evans’ message to his players on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that no further training would take place until the start of next week, but that date has been extended further.

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, Evans said on the club website:

“I have taken the advice from two senior medical professionals, and I will continue to do so,” he stated.

“Whilst we all guess as to when we will play matches again, it really is impossible to guess. However my view is we will be playing again by mid-May.”

When asked about how his players are dealing with the time off, Evans stated that all of them have tasks to complete to maintain their sharpness physically.

“The players have a daily fitness schedule which we monitor daily,” he added.

“The players have been so supportive and outstanding. Every one of them is in a good place and every day they train on their own with such vigour. I am proud of them is my summary.”

As well as not reporting to training, the squad have been told to self-isolate where possible as a preventative measure.

The Gills boss also made his feelings known about whether or not the season should be completed.

“Yes, a million per cent the season must be completed in full,” he said.

“No team can be Champions, promoted or relegated in a season cut short!”

Gillingham currently sit in 11th place in League One, eight points off the play-off places with nine games to play.

The Verdict

Gillingham have joined the list of clubs that have instructed their players to keep away from their training ground premises, as they want to protect their players at all costs.

It seems from Evans’ comments that his squad have taken their fitness programmes on board well, and the Gills boss will be hoping that everyone is in a good physical condition when they return to normal at Beeching’s Cross.

Although the players have been told to stay away from training for a certain period of time, that could even be extended further should the outbreak get worse.