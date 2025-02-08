Steve Evans has outlined Rotherham United’s failed attempt to sign two different forward options in the January transfer window.

The Millers looked to bolster their first team squad during the winter market amid their attempt to compete for a play-off place in League One this season.

However, they were unable to improve on their attacking options despite making three additions.

Louie Sibley, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Daniel Gore all arrived on loan for the second half of the campaign, coming from Oxford United, Luton Town and Manchester United, respectively.

Rotherham United - 2024/25 January Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Louie Sibley Oxford United Loan Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu Luton Town Loan Dan Gore Manchester United Loan

Rotherham United’s striker search

Evans has claimed that deals for both Johnny Kenny and Jayden Danns both failed to materialise during the January window.

While he admitted that the pursuit of Danns was a touch ambitious, he believes that these are the types of players the club should be looking to attract.

“We tried on two striker fronts, one early in the window, one all the way through the window,” said Evans, via the Rotherham Advertiser.

“One went off to Sunderland and one didn't move at all. We were disappointed about that.

“We'd have loved to have had Johnny. We'd have loved to have had the boy, Danns. We were probably aiming a bit high in the sky with that one. They were the type of players we were trying to attract.

“At one stage, it looked like Johnny was coming. It fell through very late on.”

Rotherham United’s promotion ambition

Rotherham are looking to gain promotion straight back to League One at the first attempt after suffering relegation last season.

However, their underwhelming form has left them outside the top six and on the fringes of the play-off battle.

But with just under 20 games remaining, it is still all to play for as several clubs chase a top six finish.

Next up for Rotherham is a home clash against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

Consistent goal scorer would’ve been an ideal January signing

Rotherham lack an out-and-out goal scorer that they can rely on, which has hurt their play-off push this year.

We now know that signing Danns wouldn’t have worked out due to his current back issue, but Kenny could’ve been a very promising addition.

Kenny was impressive for Shamrock Rovers last season while on loan, and even played a big role in their strong European campaign, even if they did miss out on a fifth league title in a row.

That Celtic have opted to keep him speaks volumes to his potential, so missing out on him is a blow.