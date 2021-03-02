Steve Evans makes transfer claim involving Gillingham and Sunderland

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has admitted to Kent Online that the club attempted to sign Sunderland striker Will Grigg on loan in January before they eventually lost out to MK Dons in the race for the Northern Irishman.

Grigg’s struggles since signing for the Black Cats have been well documented, with the player signing for what was an inflated fee at the time and having gone on to notch just eight goals in over 60 games for the side from the North East.

As a result the 29-year-old quickly fell out of favour at the Stadium of Light and now finds himself back on loan at Stadium MK until the end of the current campaign.

Speaking ahead of their home game against the Buckinghamshire outfit, Evans was quick to admit the following about Grigg:

“We would have struggled to get Griggy’s fuel.

“I asked the chief exec at Sunderland the question and he told me what the contribution would be. There was no point me phoning our chairman about it because we couldn’t get anywhere near it.

“That is a different market to us, we respect it and he has gone to a terrific club where he had a terrific period before.”

With one year remaining on his current contract with Sunderland, it is yet unclear as to whether Grigg has made his last appearance for the club or not.

The Verdict

Sunderland will have no doubt fielded several offers for Grigg during the previous transfer window, with the 29-year-old still possessing a sound reputation at Football League level for his previous exploits earlier in his career.

The Black Cats will be pleased that he is getting the game time he needs at his age although it is fair to assume that he is unlikely to have much of a future under Lee Johnson going forwards.

Charlie Wyke is the main man up top for the club now and it is likely that the club would look to sign another frontman in the summer as Johnson continues to shape his squad.

Therefore the likes of Grigg are likely to be surplus to requirements and as a result he could depart on a permanent basis when the right opportunity arises.