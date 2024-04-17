Highlights Steve Evans linked with Rotherham job, "distinct possibility" after successful stint with the club from 2012-2015.

Leam Richardson sacked as Millers boss, Stevenage's Evans in frame to replace him.

Evans has shone at Stevenage, promoting them from League Two and competing for League One play-offs.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans has been linked with the vacant manager's role at Rotherham United.

BBC journalist Rob Staton has reported that Evans returning to Rotherham is "very much a distinct possibility" after spending three years at the club between 2012 and 2015 before leaving for Leeds United.

Leam Richardson was sacked by the Millers earlier today with the club already relegated to League One, and Stevenage boss Steve Evans is in the frame to replace him.

Evans has done a stellar job with Stevenage, helping the club win promotion from League Two last season, before putting them in contention for the League One play-offs this season, although they look set to miss out.

More to follow...