Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has seemingly confirmed that his job will remain intact for the 2025-26 season, despite a self-confessed "disappointing" current campaign.

The Millers were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking, which is what they have tended to do in years gone by, but it has not panned out that way whatsoever for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Currently sitting in 14th position in the League One standings and 16 points off the play-off spots, Rotherham can have one eye towards next season already, and there has been plenty of talk as to whether or not Evans will be in post after not delivering a top six push.

Steve Evans confirms Rotherham United job stance heading into 2025-26 season

Given Rotherham's underwhelming season, talk has been rife on Evans' future at the New York Stadium in recent weeks.

FLW's Millers fan pundit believes that the club should go in a different direction, with Michael Duff an ideal manager to take them forward, whereas ex-Premier League midfielder turned EFL pundit Lee Hendrie has backed the Scotsman to turn around United's fortunes next season whilst speaking exclusively to Football League World.

In the meantime, Evans has seemingly confirmed his future ahead of next season already ahead of ex-club Crawley Town visiting at the weekend, and he's set to be given time to turn things around.

"We've got nine games, we have to finish the season in a proper fashion," Evans told Sky Sports after Leyton Orient's 1-0 win over his former club Stevenage.

"We know more than anyone our season has been disappointing on the whole. We've had spells - around the turn of the year we were very good and we were taking Charlton apart and Bolton apart and Huddersfield, Reading, but consistency has lacked over the season.

"So, for us it's about players standing up and showing that they've got a big part to play going forward through the summer and into next season, and as a manager and the staff, we're in the same boat.

"As a manager you never know (if you'll get the chance to carry on your job), but what I do know is that I've got complete reassurance from the chairman and the board that I'll take it forward into the summer and we'll rebuild and we'll go again, but we also want to see some performances between now and the end of the season.

"There's no point me thinking about recruitment and different things too early, we have to get the team up, winning and ready for Saturday - Saturday will be tough, we're facing a club that's close to my heart anyway, but I want three points off them more than ever."

Steve Evans needs to start 2025-26 season well at Rotherham or job could be at risk

Some would argue that Evans is fortunate to be leading Rotherham into next season, considering they have a very good League One squad on paper and they are some way off the promotion challenge.

Rotherham did their business early last summer and signed a lot of experienced pros on free transfers, but then the likes of Birmingham City gazumped them with their later transfer dealings and overshadowed what looked to be a solid window's work.

Ultimately, this season hasn't worked out for Evans and Rotherham, but he'll now get the chance to right the wrongs of this season - failure to start 2025-26 well though on the pitch and chairman Tony Stewart may have to look elsewhere for an Evans replacement.