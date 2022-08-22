Steve Evans gives an update on Stevenage’s transfer plans

Steve Evans’ Stevenage have had an impressive start to the campaign, but the Boro boss is still wanting more from the remaining days of transfer window.

The Boro boss is still very much keen to add more depth to his side, despite having already signed 11 players this summer. However, as Evans has previously stated, they are not “looking for anyone”. They need to be the right type of players.

After Saturday’s 2-1 win over Carlisle United, the Stevenage boss completed his media duties after the game and then went and had a 15-minute conversation with chairman Phil Wallace in the stand.

Despite Stevenage’s impressive start to the campaign and being unbeaten after five league games, Evans isn’t resting on his laurels and still wants more.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Evans still stated he wants more incomings. He said via The Comet: “I listened to [Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson’s] presser on Thursday and that we were spending big. He’ll have to tell me where it is.

“What we have said is we have a very competitive budget but the chairman has made that the case for the last four or five years. People have just spent it badly for him.

“We think we have spent it wisely and there are funds available and we have to strengthen in the next week or so. We have to.

“You could see that Danny Rose (tight groin) and Luke Norris (Achilles) limped off and while neither are going to be big concerns, if the next game were tomorrow then both would miss it. We have to look very carefully at what we’re going to do in the next week.”

The Verdict

Despite all the positivity around Stevenage and their impressive start to the season, it is clear to see that Evans still wants more from his chairman.

Wherever he has been as a manager, Evans has also been demanding in the transfer market, and this type of press conference after the game once again shows it.

What you can see is that he wants the club to spend the money they have in the correct way, which you could say Boro haven’t done in recent times. So it’s not a question of just blowing their money on anyone, it’s about the right players for Evans, players that will make a difference to his side and will keep up this positive start for the remainder of the campaign.