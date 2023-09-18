Highlights Rhys Bennett reunited with Steve Evans at Gillingham and Morecambe before returning to Rochdale after leaving Peterborough United.

Steve Evans is one of the most well-travelled coaches in the EFL, and his Peterborough United stint was an eventful one.

Evans replaced Grant McCann at London Road in February 2018, with Peterborough in League One play-off contention.However, Posh's hopes of a return to the Championship were ended after they lost five of their last six matches.

Peterborough were in promotion contention again the following season, topping the League One table early on.

Evans had won 21 of his 52 matches in charge but, despite his side occupying sixth place, he was replaced by Darren Ferguson that January.

Since Evans' departure, only two men have managed the club on a permanent basis, with Ferguson and Grant McCann both taking charge in recent years.

They are now under the stewardship of Ferguson, who is in his fourth stint in charge. Meanwhile, Evans has taken the reins with Stevenage, and added another promotion to his record last season, to move into League One with his former side.

The Scot has managed the likes of Gillingham, Rotherham United, and Leeds United in his career but is enjoying great success with Stevenage.

Here, however, we take a look at his first five signings as Peterborough boss and see where they are now.

Rhys Bennett

Following Bennett's release by Mansfield at the end of the 2017/18 season, he re-united with Evans on a free transfer in May 2018.

He was a key man in his first season, playing 45 times in all competitions as a centre-back or defensive-midfielder. Bennett would then play only 18 times the following season and departed for Carlisle United.

He linked up with Evans once again at Gillingham, before joining Morecambe, but has since moved back to Rochdale, whom he had previously spent four years with from 2012-2016.

Mark O'Hara

O'Hara moved to Peterborough in May 2018 under freedom of contract, with Dundee only able to receive a compensation fee for Evans to secure his services.

He started his career at London Road in goalscoring form, netting three goals in his first two games in League One against Bristol Rovers and Rochdale, but the end of Evans' tenure at the club coincided with a loan move to League Two side Lincoln City and he was subsequently transfer-listed at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The Scot is still only 27, and has since moved back north of the border, initially signing for Motherwell on loan, before completing a permanent switch in 2020. However, since May 2022, he has been contracted to St. Mirren.

Aaron Chapman

On 15 May 2018, Chapman joined Peterborough on a two-year deal to challenge for the number one spot. He played 37 times in his first season but, like O'Hara, was eventually transfer-listed by Peterborough at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He then moved to Tranmere Rovers on loan instead, before making a switch to Motherwell in Scotland. Evans then opted to sign another former player by bringing Chapman with him to Gillingham and also with Stevenage last term, too.

However, he would struggle to break into their team regularly, and has since left the club this summer to sign for non-league side Scunthorpe United.

Colin Daniel

On 24 May 2018, Daniel signed a two-year contract with the League One side and he started the 2018/19 season in good form at left-back, particularly on the ball, but was guilty of sloppy defending and giving away too many penalties.

Having slipped behind Tyler Denton and Daniel Lafferty in the pecking order, he featured 25 times for Posh before he was dropped from the first-team and given permission to leave London Road on a free transfer following a 2–0 defeat at Barnsley on Boxing Day.

He spent the next two-and-a-half seasons with Burton Albion before joining Exeter City for a season. A loan to Aldershot Town in the National League followed before Daniel settled at Scunthorpe United. The 35-year-old is now plying his trade with Worksop Town in the Northern Premier League East division.

Alex Woodyard

On 30 May 2018, Woodyard joined Peterborough for an undisclosed fee from Lincoln City after the release clause in his contract was met.

The midfielder was ever-present in his first season at London Road, making 51 appearances in all competitions. He was eventually loaned to Tranmere Rovers when game time became more scarce following Evans' departure.

Woodyard had spent the last three seasons playing for AFC Wimbledon, where he made over 100 appearances, but was released this summer to sign for York City in the National League under Neal Ardley and alongside David Stockdale.