Whether for good or bad, Steve Evans never fails to make an impact at the clubs he manages and Mansfield Town were certainly no different.

Evans spent less than two years at the helm, taking charge of 76 games, before jumping ship to join Peterborough United but just like the majority of his clubs, the Stags were busy in the transfer windows while he was there.

Here, we've highlighted his first five signings as Mansfield boss - and where they are now...

1 Yoann Arquin

Yoann Arquin would return to English football following his signing for Mansfield from Swedish club Syrianska FC.

Arquin would only remain at the club until the end of the season, as Evans would deem him surplus to requirements, and he would join FC Kaisar, a team in the Kazakh Premier League.

The French-born forward only scored two goals in his time at Mansfield.

The Martinique international would continue to travel around the world for the remainder of his career, and he is currently playing his football in Italy for Serie D club Enna.

2 Joel Byrom

Following his release from his contract at Northampton Town, Joel Byrom would join Mansfield on the same day.

Byrom would spend two seasons at the club and was used frequently by Evans during his tenure.

However, in June 2018, Byrom would return to his former club, Stevenage.

The English midfielder is still playing football at Northern Premier League Division One West club Clitheroe, since he joined them in January 2022.

3 Jake Kean

Jake Kean would join the club on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

The goalkeeper would feature heavily in his time at the club as he would replace Bobby Olejnik, who suffered an injury.

Following his loan at Mansfield, the Owls would send Kean out on loan again for the 2017/18 season to Grimsby Town, and this would be the last professional club he would feature for.

Kean has retired and has now entered coaching, beginning his coaching career at Notts County. He is now head goalkeeping coach at Burton Albion.

4 Ben Whiteman

Evans would make Ben Whiteman an important part of his team while the defensive midfielder was on loan from Sheffield United.

The Rochdale-born player would have a massive impact in his short spell at the club and would win the manager’s player of the season award at Mansfield.

Doncaster Rovers would sign Whiteman from the Blades after his good spell at Mansfield, and he would enjoy three seasons at the club before moving to Preston North End.

Whiteman still plays his football at Preston after signing for the club in January 2021.

5 Hayden White

Hayden White would be the first permanent signing Evans would make for Mansfield arriving on January 12th 2017.

White would spend three seasons at the club, playing regularly under Evans, but would fall out of favour with Evans’ replacement, David Flitcroft.

The Englishman would leave the club in June 2020 and then sign for Walsall.

However, he is currently playing for National League side Ebbsfleet United, having signed for them in June 2023.