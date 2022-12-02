Steve Cotterill sends message to Shrewsbury players

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill says his side have to keep working hard ahead of a big month with a growing injury list.

The Shrews are winless since October 15th, with many key players such as Luke Leahy and Aiden O’Brian both sidelined with injures, Cotterill hopes he can get through till January in a good enough position to start strengthening his squad.

He told Shropshire Star: “At the moment, we have got to grind this out and then see what happens in January.

“We have got to keep working extremely hard as everybody else does at the football club, and then put the team out each weekend fully prepared to get a result.”

Shrewsbury currently have five key players out injured including Dan Udoh and George Nurse who both suffered ACL injuries and could be out for the rest of the season

With five games scheduled for December with not to many rest days, Cotterill will be short on options as Town look to make sure they don’t slip into the relegation fight.

Injuries are meaning the Shrews’ bench is light with Cotterill not having many players to relay on. Cotterill knows his bench options are light and would like a bit more variety from his bench to change games if needed.

He said: “We would like a bit more variety in our substitutes, but we don’t have a choice with that with the injuries we have had.

“Not only have they been unfortunate they have been really bad injuries.

“We had a couple of bumps and bruises on Saturday that you expect to get from most games, but we will be as we are this week.” The Verdict With Shrewsbury’s position in League One, a bad start to December could leave them in a sorry state. Steve Cotterill will hope they can get to the January market to bolster options, even if some of the key players out will return. It’s never an easy market so they will have to make sure they don’t go out their making silly moves and waste key squad space. A tough competitive team, and with not the biggest budget in League One, Cotterill will hope he can get all of his targets in, but most importantly in quickly.