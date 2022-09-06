Steve Cotterill offers classy reaction to Shrewsbury Town player setback

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has vowed to support Daniel Udoh, who is set to miss the duration of the season with a serious ACL injury.

Udoh hit the deck during Town’s 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers towards the end of August, with the club later confirming the extent of the injury.

The injury will no doubt provide an aching wound within the Shrewsbury camp, given Udoh notched an impressive 23 goal involvements last term.

And while there are big boots to fill, Cotterill has acted quickly to seek a replacement by recruiting Rob Street and Christian Saydee from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth respectively.

The duo both appeared from the bench in their side’s victory against Forest Green Rovers on the weekend, and will be raring to open their accounts when Shrewsbury host Oxford United this coming Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cotterill has insisted that Udoh has the club’s backing and support throughout the entirety of his rehabilitation.

Speaking to The Shropshire Star, the Town boss stated: “Whether they have done their cruciate ligament or have a headache, everybody gets that support here.

“Obviously the lads are all gutted for Dan, and Dan himself is gutted, I think he’s starting to come to terms with it now.”

However, Cotterill has reiterated that while Udoh’s presence will be missed on the field, it will remain present off of it.

“It’s an incredible blow for us, he is still a professional footballer, still with us, and he’ll be supporting the boys all the way from the touchline,” he added.

The Verdict:

Cotterill and co will be devastated upon hearing Udoh’s ultimatum, however, it is a test of their resolve and all-round squad quality to see if they can cope without their star striker.

It is also an inviting opportunity for the new recruits in Street and Saydee – both of whom have joined from Premier League outfits, no less – to prove their worth to their parent clubs while elevating Shrewsbury in the process.

Town have made some shrewd signings with the acquisitions of Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss, too, and given the duo have both dropped down from the Championship, there will be an onus on them to transmit their quality and pedigree.

More than ever, now is the time for Salop’s fresh faces to step up to the billing and ensure the detriments of Udoh’s injury are limited, as opposed to limitless.