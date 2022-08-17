Steve Cotterill makes Derby County and Ipswich Town claim

Shrewsbury Town have had a somewhat slow start to the new season having come away from their first four league games with two 0-0 draws, a 1-0 loss and a 2-1 win.

However, given one of the 0-0 draws they got was against Derby County last night, the Shrews will no doubt feel quite pleased with that with the Rams one of the promotion favourites this season.

The tough games don’t stop for Steve Cotterill’s side either as they now prepare to host Ipswich Town this weekend who are another side expected to be up there at the end of the season.

The Tractorboys currently sit at the top of the table and are yet to lose a game this season so it looks to be a tough game for Shrewsbury.

Furthermore, Cotterill has tipped both Derby and Ipswich to go all the way this season as he told Derbyshire Live: “It was another point against a real top team [against Derby]. It is a team that will be looking to win this league I’ve no doubt. They [Derby] and Ipswich Town will both be looking to win the league not just get promoted.

“They are two huge clubs and to be honest they are Premier League clubs. That’s what they are. Unfortunately they both find themselves down in League One.

“But over a period of time, it normally happens clubs start climbing back up. We saw it happen last year with Sunderland and this league is jam-packed with huge clubs.”

The Verdict:

Last night’s draw against Derby County was a great result for Shrewsbury.

Cotterill will no doubt be urging his side to go out in a similar way at the weekend in the hope that they will be able to come away with something from that game too.

However, you can’t help but feel the Shrews boss is right in his analysis of the two teams this season. Both Derby and Ipswich are top teams with plenty of history and now in positions with good squads that should be achieving in this league.

Teams like Shrewsbury will no doubt feel they have a challenge when you look at the amount of historically bigger teams in League One this season. However, they have proved their ability to get a result against these sides and should be looking to do so again this weekend.