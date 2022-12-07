Steve Cotterill discusses January plans at Shrewsbury

Despite Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury Town team sitting 13th in League One, their season so far could be regarded as a fairly successful one, given all the injury problems that Cotterill’s had to contend with.

While Shrewsbury’s injury list has caused concern among Salop fans, it seems as though it hasn’t fazed Cotterill, who has stated that himself and Shrewsbury have been carefully planning their January transfer window since October, via the Shropshire Star.

When asked about Shrewsbury’s January transfer stance their plan going forward, the 58 year old replied: “October. You cannot all of a sudden think January has arrived what are we going to do? First and foremost, there are lots of things and hoops to jump through to sign a player.”

It’s known that signing a player isn’t as easy as it seems; they require prior planning in order to execute a deal successfully. Finances need to be ironed out, and player availability needs to be studied.

Unfortunately for Shrewsbury Town, they have maxed out their loans for the season, with five loanees often appearing in their matchday squad, the maximum for a League One season. With these five loanees perched in the Salomon squad and a long list of injuries, it has left Cotterill in a difficult position.

With Cotterill needing to strengthen his team, loans may cause an untold amount of issues for Shrewsbury and their January transfer plans. As soon as another loanee comes into the team, an existing loanee will need to be dropped. An issue for the club but a huge personal difficulty for the Shrewsbury boss. His difficulties were highlighted when he explained: “We are on five loans, so loans are potentially an issue. If I have to take a loan or even two then it will become an issue for me as we have five already. All of a sudden two have to drop out. That makes it a lot more difficult”.

The 58-year-old has expressed his hope and desire that the January transfer window will offer Shrewsbury Town exactly what they are looking for. Cotterill will be anticipating an opportunity to snatch a player in the last year of their contract, which would fill a gap that Shrewsbury need to fill. Rather than adding additional loanees to his squad, it’s clear that Cotterill will be in the market for an investment that would see a player join the club on a permanent deal while offering them a secure place in the squad and progression routes.

The Verdict

It’s no secret that Cotterill boasts an impressive managerial CV. Previously taking charge at 9 English clubs across League Two, League One and the Championship. With only 266 losses out of 804 games, it’s clear that the 58-year old has had a glittering career and provides Shrewsbury with an impressive leader.

As Shrewsbury sit 17 points off top spot and 11 points clear of bottom, it’s pivotal that Cotterill adds to his injury ravished squad. If business goes to plan and the Shrewsbury boss manages to make some clever permanent transfers for the correct players at the right prices, then it would come as no surprise to see Shrewsbury start creeping up the table following the January Transfer Window.