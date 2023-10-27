Highlights Steve Cotterill, an experienced manager, is keen to take over as the new manager of Bristol Rovers and could be a smart appointment to turn around their recent poor form.

Bristol Rovers are currently 16th in the League One table and are looking to close the gap to the top teams and compete for promotion.

The club is searching for a new manager after parting ways with Joey Barton, and other potential candidates include Dean Holden and Leeds United coach Cameron Toshack.

Steve Cotterill has emerged as a potential candidate to take over at Bristol Rovers.

According to Darren Witcoop, the 59-year-old is keen to become the latest manager of the League One club.

Dean Holden has also been mentioned as a potential candidate to take the reins of the third division side, who sit 16th in the table.

Leeds United coach Cameron Toshack is another name that has been linked with potentially joining the Pirates as their latest managerial appointment.

Rovers are currently searching for a new manager following the decision to part ways with Joey Barton earlier this week.

What is the latest surrounding Bristol Rovers’ managerial search?

Barton was in charge of Rovers for over two years, guiding the club back to League One after they suffered relegation in 2021.

The Pirates consolidated their position back in the third tier with a 17th place finish last year and are now hoping to close the gap to the top teams and compete for promotion.

However, a poor run of recent form saw the team win just one of their last five league games, leading to the club falling to 16th in the standings.

This has resulted in Barton’s dismissal, with a number of names now being linked with the vacancy.

Cotterill is currently out of work following his departure from Shrewsbury Town earlier this year.

Holden is also without a club having been dismissed from Charlton Athletic in place of Michael Appleton.

Meanwhile, Toshack is part of Daniel Farke’s coaching staff, with Leeds aiming for promotion back to the Premier League under the German.

Andy Mangan has been placed in temporary charge of the League One side as they work on finding Barton’s replacement.

It is unclear who Rovers favour in the role, with multiple names coming forward as potential appointments.

How have Bristol Rovers fared this season?

Rovers made a positive start to the campaign, and were competing in the top half of the table in September.

However, recent results have seen them slide back down the table and into the bottom half.

Rovers have scored 18 and conceded 18, winning four, drawing four and losing five from their opening 13 games.

The gap to the top six is currently seven points ahead of this weekend’s clash with 19th place Northampton Town.

Victory could see them rise back into the top half if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Would Steve Cotterill be a good appointment for Bristol Rovers?

Cotterill is an experienced manager who knows what it takes to compete in League One, having spent the last three seasons in the division with Shrewsbury.

The 59-year-old led the Shrews to solid mid-table positions before resigning at the end of the previous campaign.

He did well to guide the club to a 12th place finish last year, and would be a smart appointment to get Rovers back on track after their recent results.

The Pirates are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Championship, which is the kind of ambition that will attract someone of Cotterill’s calibre back into management.

The gap to the play-off places is still just seven points at this early stage of the campaign so, with the right appointment, they could still fight for a play-off place.