Steve Cotterill challenges Shrewsbury Town pair

Shrewsbury Town won 2-0 at Forest Green at the weekend and Steve Cotterill has challenged his players to meet these standards every week.

The Shrews sit in 13th thanks to only their second league win of the season, and Cotterill will be hoping it’s the win that can truly kick-start their season.

Rekeil Pyke and Jordan Shipley got the goals for Shrewsbury, but it was the two former Coventry City men Shipley and Tom Bayliss who impressed throughout.

Shipley created the first as he crossed the ball in for Pyke to slot home, and he latched onto Bayliss’ pass to round off the win in the second half for Cotterill’s side.

He was pleased with their contribution, but asked for more of the same next week against Oxford United, he told The Shropshire Star: “Pretty much what I wanted from them. I want to see it next week, and the week after that, and the month after that.”

Cotterill is aware of the need to keep them healthy and happy. He added: “We have just got to make sure they are always always on it.”

He also praised not only the performance but the character of both players, he said: “They were really good, they are great lads, and I am sure they have had a good day.”

The Verdict

Two players who have experience at a higher level in The Championship, both with their best years ahead of them as they are under 25, and the pair have the quality to be real difference makers this season for Shrewsbury.

Bayliss, particularly, seemed to have lost his way after his move to Preston North End didn’t work out. Stepping back down should be an easy transition for him. He is potentially a huge asset on the field but also financially for Town.

The Shrews finished 18th last season, and despite League One looking more competitive than usual, there is no reason they couldn’t climb up the division into a far more comfortable position this time around.

Performances like Saturday will go a long way to making that happen.