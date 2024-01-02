Highlights Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper prefers a Premier League job, despite links to Birmingham City and Crystal Palace.

Cooper is rumored to be on Birmingham's list but is unlikely to take charge of the Blues.

He has been consistently linked to Crystal Palace, but Roy Hodgson currently remains in charge.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is keen to wait for a job in the Premier League amid links to Birmingham City and Crystal Palace, according to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports.

Cooper, who was let go by Forest in December, is reportedly on Birmingham's list of replacements for Wayne Rooney, who was sacked today, but it is said to be unlikely that the Welshman will take charge of the Blues.

The 44-year-old has also been consistently linked to Palace - though Roy Hodgson remains in charge as things stand.

More to follow...