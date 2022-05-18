Steve Cooper warns Huddersfield after Nottingham Forest make Wembley final

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has warned Huddersfield Town that his side “are even more fuelled up” for the Championship play-off final after they qualified for Wembley in dramatic circumstances yesterday.

Brice Samba proved the Reds’ hero as the goalkeeper saved three of Sheffield United’s spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out as well as making some key stops in the preceding 120 minutes.

Forest were 2-1 up heading into the second leg at the City Ground but the Blades fought back into the tie to ensure aggregate scores were level at 3-3 at full time and after extra time.

Cooper’s side booked their place in the final via the penalty shoot-out, with the Welsh coach taking the East Midlands club to Wembley for the first time since the Brian Clough era.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live after the game, the Forest boss heaped praise on his players and warned Huddersfield that they were even more motivated now.

He said: “To get through a two-legged semi-final in the play-offs, whether it’s Championship, League One or League Two, you have to do everything,

“You have to play really well, you have to suffer, you have to show good physical and athletic levels, you have to show good mental resilience, and you have to be ready for penalties and extra-time. We have done that.

“I’ve never seen a team play perfect for two games. We certainly didn’t, but we did do enough over the two legs.

“Let’s not forget, we were brilliant at Sheffield United. I took a lot of reassurance from that, that these guys can play on a big stage.

“We’ve managed to come through a lot. I would love to have won 3-1 and just walked off, but the fact we’ve done it like we have – which is the most important thing – means we are even more fuelled up now for the final. And that’s good.”

The Terriers are Wembley bound after beating Luton Town over two legs and are now set for a fourth game against Forest this season – having lost twice and won once against Cooper’s side so far.

The Verdict

You can see what Cooper is getting at here.

We’ve seen Forest blow sides away this term and produce some impressive results but qualifying under such dramatic circumstances and holding their nerve when things got tight will give them even more belief heading into the Wembley final.

Huddersfield have managed games excellently this season and it is going to be exciting to see what sort of gameplan Carlos Corberan drafts up for them.

The Reds have beaten Corberan’s side twice this season already and having come through their toughest test yet, may be even tougher to beat at Wembley.

