Steve Cooper to Fulham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

While it’s hardly been a lightning-quick start to the transfer window, there has been no shortage of drama on the managerial merry-go-round.

A number of the Championship’s biggest teams are still searching for a new boss, while some of their second-tier rivals appear at risk of losing theirs.

Both Fulham and Swansea City are in the latter camp, with links now emerging between Swans boss Steve Cooper and the west London club.

We’ve examined what we know so far, to investigate whether or not it is likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

Sky Sports has indicated that Fulham and current manager Scott Parker are in the process of mutually terminating the 40-year-old’s contract, which is set to run until the summer of 2023.

It is said that Parker is lined up to take charge at Bournemouth, while it seems the west London club are hoping to raid a Championship rival for their new boss.

According to The Sun, Fulham are eyeing Cooper as their replacement for the outgoing coach and are happy to pay the £3.5 million compensation needed to prize him away from the South Wales club.

The Welshman is understood to be their first choice target and appears to be out of the running for the Crystal Palace job as the south London club have reportedly ripped up their shortlist and are assessing new candidates.

Is it likely to happen?

It certainly looks as though Fulham are going to push hard to get him, whether or not he will make the switch remains to be seen.

Cooper would likely have more resources to work with at Craven Cottage – with a squad that has recently been playing Premier League football and finances boosted by parachute payments.

The £3.5 million compensation does not appear to be an issue for the west London club as they prepare for the departure of Parker, which seems to be growing ever closer.

Keep a close eye on this one because it could just be a matter of time.