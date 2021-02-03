Steve Cooper teases significant Swansea City player boost ahead of Norwich clash

Swansea City could be boosted by the return of midfielder Korey Smith ahead of Friday’s night clash with Norwich City, Steve Cooper has revealed.

Smith has been missing since the middle of January, after picking up a quad injury in the aftermath of the 2-0 win over Barnsley at Oakwell.

The midfielder has been absent since then, but could be back available for the Swans in what is shaping up to be a massive game at the top of the Championship on Friday.

Swansea host Norwich City at the Liberty Stadium on Friday night, and a win for the Swans would see them move to within two points of the league leaders.

Steve Cooper, speaking ahead of Friday night’s clash, has revealed that Smith is “close” to making a return to first-team action.

Liam Cullen, Wayne Routledge and Brandon Cooper remain out injured, but Kyle Naughton will be back available after being suspended.

The Verdict

This is a boost for Swansea.

Smith has been a key player for the Swans this season, since arriving from Bristol City in the summer.

He is a proper engine in midfield and gives Swansea so much energy in the middle of the park, which could prove to be key against the Canaries.

It’s a massive game for Swansea and it would be some statement to defeat the league leaders and close the gap to two points. Cooper will want his best players available for that, and Smith is one of those men.