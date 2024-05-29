Highlights Steve Cooper has opted against pursuing Burnley job.

Instead, he is focusing on potential Premier League opportunities.

The Clarets are in need of a new boss, with Vincent Kompany set to join Bayern Munich.

Steve Cooper has opted against pursuing the Burnley job in favour of searching for a Premier League role, according to The Athletic.

The Clarets were a top-flight team last term, and despite managing to give their fans hope towards the latter stages of the campaign, they were unable to keep themselves afloat in the end.

Finishing in 19th position, Vincent Kompany's side simply weren't good enough during the 2023/24 campaign, with their high spending during the summer of 2023 failing to pay dividends.

The Lancashire club may lose some players following their drop to the Championship, with the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet all departing the last time they were relegated from the top flight.

They managed to get themselves back to the top level at the first time of asking after that, but they look set to lose Kompany, who is set to take charge of Bayern Munich.

This likely appointment has come as a shock to many following the Clarets' relegation, but it seems as though the Bundesliga giants are eager to get a deal over the line for the former Manchester City captain.

With Kompany likely to depart, Alan Pace and other key figures at Turf Moor will need to line up some targets to pursue and judging by recent reports, it looks as though that work is already underway.

Scott Parker is one name who has been linked with the top job in Lancashire, having won promotion from this level on two occasions with Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in the past.

Under the former England international, they may feel as though they have a good chance of being promoted.

Frank Lampard has also been linked with the job.

Steve Cooper rejects chance to become Burnley boss

Cooper is perhaps the most impressive manager that has been linked with a switch to Turf Moor though, with Alan Nixon reporting this interest.

But according to The Athletic, the Welshman has rejected the chance to try and be Kompany's successor.

Instead, he is engaging in discussions with top-flight teams regarding existing and potential future managerial vacancies, having managed Nottingham Forest in the Premier League before his dismissal last year.

He has an impressive record in the second tier, but a return to this division looks unlikely at this stage.

Steve Cooper's Championship managerial record Season Team League Finish 2019/20 Swansea City 6th (lost play-off semi) 2020/21 Swansea City 4th (lost play-off final) 2021/22 Nottingham Forest 4th (won play-offs)

Steve Cooper would have been an excellent appointment for Burnley

Pace's next appointment is so important, because it could determine whether the Clarets are promoted back to the top flight in the coming years or not.

A slow start to next term could ruin their entire campaign, even if they make a mid-season managerial change.

The Lancashire side needs to take their time as they look to find a replacement for Kompany - and it's just a shame for them that Cooper hasn't decided to pursue this role.

He did a remarkable job at Forest and as shown above, he has an excellent record at this level.

Cooper would have squeezed the best out of the Clarets, but they need to move on to other targets now.