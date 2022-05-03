Steve Cooper speaks out on Steve Cook’s involvement as Nottingham Forest gear up for huge AFC Bournemouth clash

Nottingham Forest travel to Bournemouth tonight for a game that is massive in both teams’ seasons.

Both teams are battling it out for an automatic promotion spot and if Bournemouth win tonight, they will be the team that secure the spot.

However, if Forest win it will take the teams to equal points and mean it will go to the final day. Similarly, a draw would keep the teams three points apart and take it to the last game of the season.

Forest head to Bournemouth with Steve Cook in their side as he prepares to make his first return to the club since joining Steve Cooper’s team from the Cherries in January after a decade with the club.

Cook has settled into his new side well and proved to be an important part of the team and the Forest boss believes all his focus will be on the game tonight as Cooper told Nottinghamshire Live: “Cookie is an experienced guy. He’s been a breath of fresh air since he’s walked through the door here, both on and off the pitch.

”He’s definitely made us better, as a team and as a squad. Even when he had that spell out with injury, he was really positive around the place and would be visible on match days and away games. I can only tell about what he’s doing for Nottingham Forest.

“It’s ironic, I guess, that the next game we have to play is against Bournemouth, with his back-story to it. But it’s his feeling and whatever emotions he has.

”But I know, more than anything, he and I are just both focused on what it takes to well at Forest. That’s really all we’re thinking about.”

The Verdict:

Cook has done a brilliant job and made himself a crucial part of the Nottingham Forest team since his arrival in January.

However, you can’t underestimate the significance of this occasion for the player either especially when so much rides on the game for both teams.

That being said, as Cooper points out the defender is a brilliant professional and therefore will be able to keep his full focus on the game and providing another great performance for his new side.

After the game though, he will no doubt take a few moments to enjoy his return to a place that has made up so much of his career.