Steve Cooper speaks out on Nottingham Forest’s supporters ahead of QPR clash

Nottingham Forest are still vying for a play-off spot in the Championship this season but face a tough game against QPR next time out, with the Hoops also eager to get back up to the Premier League.

It’s sure to be a hard-fought clash between two high-flying second tier sides – but Steve Cooper has revealed to the club’s official website that he thinks Forest’s home support and their ‘powerful stadium’ can help them see off their opponents.

Forest were struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table before their current boss took over and under the former Swansea man, they have soared up the table and are now in with a shout of a potential Premier League promotion.

While there are several teams currently eyeing a spot in the play-off places, Forest can consider themselves amongst that top six chasing pack. There are still plenty of games to be won and lost and there is still plenty of chance for the side to get the points needed to squeeze into a play-off berth.

Next time out for the side though, it won’t be an easy game for them. They face off against QPR, who are another side that fancy their chances of being in the top six come the end of the campaign.

However, Steve Cooper has told the club’s official website that he feels the home support can help his side get the results they need and that when the fans are in full voice, they can be a ‘force to play against.’

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: “We’re at home, we’re really looking forward to it and we’re playing well so we’re looking to take that momentum into tomorrow night.

“QPR are a really strong side and being in this position at this stage of the season proves that, we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a tough game.

“Our fans are fantastic and we have a really powerful stadium when it’s full. When the team are playing well and the fans are in full voice, it can be a real force to play against and we need to continue that.”

The Verdict

Steve Cooper has created a winning mentality again at Nottingham Forest and you would fancy them to go all the way this year and claim a play-off spot, if not win the competition entirely and get promoted.

They’ve got a wealth of talent in their ranks and with Cooper at the helm, they have looked like one of the strongest teams in the league over the second half of this campaign. That perhaps makes it more disappointing for Forest fans that the club waited so long to put the former Swansea man in charge.

QPR though will not be brushed aside easily. They too have had an excellent season and won’t want to be dropping points at this stage of the season – especially to another side who they will consider as a direct opponent in this race for a top six spot.

The winner of this game then could have a real advantage – and if the fans do get behind Forest, then it could really play into their hands and help them get the win they want in the league.