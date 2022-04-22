Steve Cooper speaks out on Keinan Davis and Max Lowe’s situation at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have faced some tough injury issues lately with two notable absences being Max Lowe and Keinan Davis.

Both players are at Forest on loan from Sheffield United and Aston Villa respectively but have had a big part to play in Forest’s season this year.

Lowe is still expected to be out for a while whilst Davis was ruled out for four to five weeks after coming off against Luton Town on Friday.

Despite this, Forest boss Steve Cooper has said that both players are positive and are constantly around the team as he said to Nottinghamshire Live: “Keinan has been a bit chirpy today! He’s trying to pick loads of players for the best teams in the world and all that sort of stuff! I’ve had to walk out of the medical room today because he was waffling a bit, to be honest!”

You can call yourself a loyal Nottingham Forest fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 1) Is 'The Tricky Trees' a genuine nickname of Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Cooper also went on to confirm that both players have a big role at the club still as he said: “They want to finish the job here, whatever that looks like. They’ve been a big part of it.

“It’s great that they still want to be here, that they want to carry on doing their rehab here. We want to continue to work with them – this is not the ideal way, but it’s great to see them on a daily basis. We just need to shut Keinan up a little bit, to be honest!

“They are a part of it. They are both popular lads. They’ve got friends here – you can see that. You see it around the food tables and in and amongst the social areas. That’s good to see.

“At the moment they are our players, so we treat them like that. Long may it continue. Its Ould be better if they were on the grass, but it’s not to be at the moment.”

The Verdict:

These injuries have had an impact on Forest as they are missing two key players on the pitch. However, it’s good to see that they are still able to have an impact off the pitch.

The fact both players are choosing to do their recovery and rehab at Nottingham Forest speaks volumes about the kind of club atmosphere Steve Cooper has created at Forest this year.

With the Reds currently on course to compete in the play-offs, both players will no doubt be eager to be fit by then in order to be able to play even a small part in the push for promotion.

Although, as Steve Cooper points out, even if they are not fit enough to play they can both have a massive part to play in the squad.