Steve Cooper singles out Nottingham Forest man after Sheffield United draw

Steve Cooper has heaped praise on midfielder Ryan Yates after his late equaliser rescued a point for Nottingham Forest against Sheffield United on Friday night.

The Reds rescued a late point thanks to a near post header from Yates deep into stoppage time. It was the least Forest deserved having dominated much of the game, as well as having a penalty saved by Wes Foderingham.

There was a string of missed chances that proceeded Billy Sharp’s 69th minute opener and Forest once again showed their fighting spirit, scoring late in the game leaving Steve Cooper full of praise for his midfield engine.

He told the Nottingham Post: “I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s just an absolute diamond of a lad. He’ll do anything for the football club and anything for the team.

“He’s one of the most selfless players I’ve ever worked with. I’m not surprised that he’s the one who got on the end of that ball, because he will do anything for this football club.”

Cooper was also quick to highlight the importance of Yates and how it goes under appreciated from supporters: “I meant to say after the last game, but one of the highlights against Bristol City was when he came on and the crowd sang his name.

“I think we’re really starting to appreciate what he brings now, which is great.”

The draw means Forest move up to 8th, two points away from Sheffield United in 6th, Cooper’s side are next in action when they face Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

The Verdict

Ryan Yates continues to prove his worth to this team in a system that gets the best out of him. He’s a midfielder who can complement any type of player alongside him because of his work rate.

This performance optimised that against a difficult Sheffield United side packed full of quality, Yates’ tenacity and ability to win second balls meant to midfield battle swung in Forest’s favour.

It was a performance befitting the player and with Cooper heaping praise on Yates, the only way is up for the local lad, so it is no surprise the club are reportedly in talks to extend his contract.