Steve Cooper shares thoughts on Swansea City man who faces uncertain future

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has revealed that he wants Wayne Routledge to stay at the club for another year with his contract set to expire when the season ends.

The 35-year-old has endured a mixed campaign, with injuries and the form of others restricting Routledge to just 21 appearances.

However, his class has been clear to see and he played a starring role as the Welsh side remarkably made the play-offs on Wednesday, scoring two goals in the 4-1 success at Reading, including one fine finish and the crucial last strike.

And, speaking to the BBC, Cooper made it clear that he sees a future for the wide man at the Liberty Stadium, which would extends Routledge’s stay at the club to a tenth year.

“I would like him to stay, not doubt about that, he still has assets to offer. Having him around is definitely a positive. Wayne and everyone else is focused on the next game, everything else after that will take care of itself.

“I love having Wayne around and long may that continue.”

The verdict

The Reading game proved that Routledge still has a lot to offer on the pitch and he’s sure to be a positive influence in the dressing room and to the younger players in the squad.

Therefore, you can understand why Cooper wants to keep the former Crystal Palace man and it will be interesting to see if terms can be agreed.

For now though, as the boss says, all the focus is on Brentford as Swansea prepare for these two huge games.

