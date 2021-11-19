Steve Cooper shares Loic Mbe Soh update ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Reading

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has revealed that Loic Mbe Soh has suffered an injury setback ahead of the club’s clash with Reading.

The defender has only made two appearances for the Reds in the Championship this season.

Since featuring for the club in their clash with Middlesbrough in September, Mbe Soh has been forced to watch on from the sidelines as a result of a thigh injury.

In the 20-year-old’s absence, Forest have managed to deliver some impressive performances under the guidance of Cooper.

The Reds have won six of their last 10 league games in the Championship and are currently only four points adrift of the play-off places.

As a result of their recent upturn in form, Forest will fancy their chances of securing a positive result at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this weekend.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with Reading, Cooper has shared an update on Mbe Soh’s injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for this fixture (as cited by Forest’s official website) about the defender, Cooper said: “Loic’s had a setback in the final stages of his return.

“It’s a real pity for him, he showed an excellent attitude towards returning to playing, nobody’s done anything wrong and it’s an unfortunate situation.

“We’re still trying to find out the results in terms of how long he’s going to be out for, but I feel for him because he’s a young boy.

“His time will come.”

The Verdict

For Mbe Soh’s sake, he will be hoping that this latest setback is not too serious as he has already missed a chunk of the 2021/22 campaign due to this issue.

Having made eight appearances for Forest last season, the 20-year-old would have been determined to establish himself as a key player for the club during the opening stages of the current term.

However, as a result of his thigh injury, Mbe Soh has been unable to make a positive impact for the Reds in the Championship.

Unable to call upon the services of the defender this weekend, Cooper is expected to turn to Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna for inspiration as this particular duo have featured regularly for the club in recent months.