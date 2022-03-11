Steve Cooper shares Lewis Grabban update as Nottingham Forest prepare for Reading clash

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has revealed that Lewis Grabban is on course to make his return to action after the international break.

Grabban has not featured for the Reds since suffering an issue with his ankle during the club’s defeat to Cardiff City in January.

Unable to call upon the services of the forward in the club’s recent fixtures, Cooper has opted to turn to Keinan Davis for inspiration.

Since joining the club on a short-term loan deal from Aston Villa earlier this year, Davis has illustrated some encouraging signs for Forest as he has provided four direct goal contributions in all competitions.

Davis could face competition for a place in the club’s starting eleven this weekend from Sam Surridge who netted his first goal for the Reds in their 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup earlier this week.

Set to face Reading on Saturday, Forest will fancy their chances of sealing all three points in this fixture as their opponents have lost nine games in the Championship since the turn of the year.

Ahead of this fixture, Cooper has shared an update on Grabban.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about Grabban, the Forest boss said: “He’s getting there.

“He’s on course, for sure.

“Hopefully soon after the international break, we’ll be seeing him again.

“Fingers crossed that stays the plan.

“He’s making good progress and is still very visible around the place, getting his work done.

“It shouldn’t be too long now, hopefully.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Forest as Grabban could potentially play a major role in the club’s quest to secure a place in the play-offs later this year.

The forward is experiencing an excellent campaign in the Championship as he has scored 12 goals and has chipped in with four assists in 27 appearances.

When you consider that Grabban has played 286 games at this level during his career, he could potentially use this wealth of experience to his advantage during the closing stages of the season.

For Forest’s sake, they will be hoping to be within striking distance of the top-six in the second-tier standings when Grabban makes his return to action.