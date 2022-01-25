Steve Cooper shares Brice Samba update ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Barnsley

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has revealed that Brice Samba will be fit enough to feature in tonight’s clash with Barnsley.

The goalkeeper sustained a head injury during the first half of the Reds’ clash with Derby County on Saturday.

Cleared to play for the rest of the fixture by Forest’s medical team, Samba helped his side secure all three points in this showdown by producing a solid display at the City Ground.

In what turned out to be an enthralling clash, the Reds managed to take a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson before Tom Lawrence gave Derby hope by converting from the penalty spot.

Forest held on to seal victory in-front of their supporters as the Rams’ misery was compounded by Ravel Morrison’s dismissal in the closing stages of the game.

The Reds will now be looking to build upon this particular victory by delivering the goods against Barnsley this evening.

Ahead of this clash, Cooper has shared an update on Samba.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about the keeper, the Forest boss said: “Brice is fine.

“Maybe it looked a little worse than what it was because of the lump.

“There’s no way the medical team would have taken any risks with him with regards to concussion or something that could have been close to the eye.

“The medical team did a good job at half-time, and Brice was desperate to carry on.

“Of course it didn’t look great, but maybe he wasn’t in as much pain as what it might have looked.

“He’s been fine.

“He trained on Sunday and trained today [Monday].

“He’s available for tomorrow.”

The Verdict

This is a major boost for Forest as Samba has made the goalkeeping position his own since sealing a move to the club in 2019.

Having kept seven clean-sheets in the Championship this season, the 27-year-old will be determined to add to this particular tally this evening.

When you consider that Barnsley have only accumulated four points on their travels during the current campaign, Forest will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing victory at the City Ground.

If the Reds are able to extend their current winning run in all competitions to four games in this fixture, they will move to within one point of the play-off places.