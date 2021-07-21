Steve Cooper reportedly set to depart Swansea City and leave manager’s role

Steve Cooper is set to leave his post as Swansea City manager, Telegraph reporter John Percy has confirmed on Twitter this afternoon.

The Swans have managed to qualify for the play-offs twice under Cooper’s reign in the last two years, with them knocked out in the semi-finals in 19/20 before reaching the final in 20/21, only for Brentford to beat them to a Premier League berth at Wembley.

Since then, we have seen Cooper linked with moves to the likes of Crystal Palace and though the Eagles moved to bring in Patrick Vieira instead, it seems as though the Swans are going to be needing to find a new manager in the very near future now.

This comes from John Percy of the Telegraph on Twitter this Wednesday afternoon, with the accompanying report saying that Cooper feels now is the time to embark on a new challenge.

The Verdict

What that new challenge is for Cooper remains to be seen but, as per Percy, his exit will be made official in the near future.

Swansea now need to start thinking about who they want to come in and take the reins, with them obviously wanting to try and build on last season’s play-off run.

With finances still pretty tight at the club, whoever they get in will need to be a clever operator in the market.