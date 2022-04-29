Steve Cooper sends warning to his Nottingham Forest players ahead of huge Swansea City fixture

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper insists his players must not get complacent as they prepare to face Swansea City tomorrow.

The Reds have been on an incredible run since Cooper succeeded Chris Hughton and they are now firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion after a midweek win at Fulham when rivals Bournemouth dropped points.

A potentially massive game against the Cherries is on the horizon next week, but Forest have a difficult game against the Swans first.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Cooper explained why the squad need to maintain the high standards they’ve set against his former club.

“We don’t want to stand still with that, we’ve got to continue to play well and work hard and continue to be as together as we can. This league throws up tough tests each and every week and Swansea will be no different.”

Forest, who have confirmed their place in the play-offs, go into the weekend three points behind Bournemouth, who are in action against play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

The verdict

This is the right message from Cooper and nobody connected to the club will be overlooking a Swansea side that are very dangerous on their day.

The temptation to focus on the Bournemouth game is understandable, but the reality is that if Forest slip up beforehand then they could undo all the good work they’ve done in narrowing the gap.

So, the boss and his team will all be ready and they will back themselves to pick up maximum points with the backing they will have at the City Ground.

