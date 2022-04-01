Steve Cooper sends out clear message to his Nottingham Forest players ahead of promotion battle

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has urged his players to embrace the pressure that will come with trying to win promotion this season.

The former Swansea chief has transformed the Reds since his appointment, having taken the team from the relegation zone to the fringes of the play-off places.

Forest currently sit 9th in the table, just three points away from the top six and they have at least two games in hand on most of their rivals for a play-off spot.

Therefore, the fans are dreaming of a return to the top-flight and Cooper told the club’s media that the group need to be ready for the challenge in front of them.

“I will always focus on one game at a time, but we also know that we’re getting towards the business end of the season where things really start to take shape.

“We’ve got to be excited about what’s coming, we’re not going to fear anything. That’s why you’re in it, you want something to play for at the end of the season and you should thrive on that.”

Cooper’s men are back in action when they take on Blackpool tomorrow afternoon.

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

The verdict

This is the right message from Cooper as everyone knows how big the next six weeks are going to be for Forest.

After years of underachieving, aside from with Sabri Lamouchi, they are finally in a position where everyone is pulling together and a top six finish seems highly likely.

So, there is a real feel-good factor around the club and the team must use that momentum and positivity to help them get over the line in what will be a real battle for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.