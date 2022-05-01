Steve Cooper sends Nottingham Forest message ahead of crucial Bournemouth test

Steve Cooper heaped praise on his Nottingham Forest players after they thrashed Swansea City yesterday, but he warned they need to be ‘even better’ against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Reds’ remarkable run of form means they are firmly in the hunt of a top two finish, and they can leapfrog rivals Bournemouth with a win at the Vitality Stadium in the week.

Cooper’s men will be full of confidence going into the clash after the way they demolished the Welsh side at the City Ground, although the boss called for an improvement when speaking to the club’s media.

“It’s been a good day’s work and now we stick to the plan and prepare for Tuesday night. You live for these moments and we can’t wait for the next game, we’d play tonight if we could.

“We get back to work tomorrow, we recover and we need to replicate what we showed at times today and do it even better.”

Forest know that defeat against the Cherries will end their automatic promotion hopes, whilst only a victory will ensure it’s in their own hands going into the final day when they take on Hull.

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

The verdict

This is a truly massive game on Tuesday and Forest deserve so much credit for taking it to this stage of the season, as it really is incredible that they’re in this position.

The group will be extremely confident after the manner of the victory over Swansea, and, as Cooper suggests, they need to embrace the position they are in.

Bournemouth are obviously a very good side though, so it’s about who deals with the pressure best on the night.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.