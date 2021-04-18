Steve Cooper sends clear Swansea City promotion message to Watford

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has insisted that Swansea are still in the mix for automatic promotion despite them failing to secure a win against bottom of the table Wycombe Wanderers.

Cooper’s side were forced to rescue the game from two goals behind against Wycombe in what was a frustrating afternoon for Swansea that also saw them lose Andre Ayew to injury. It was a result that at least saw them show some fighting spirit in rescuing the situation after falling a couple of goals behind. It also meant though that they were unable to make up much ground on Watford.

Despite only picking up a point against Wycombe, Swansea actually closed the distance to the Hornets by a point after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at rivals Luton Town. That leaves Cooper’s side now six points adrift of second place with four matches remaining. While Brentford were also unable to win being held to a goalless draw by Millwall, they are two points further.

22 facts about Swansea City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Swansea have always had white home shirts True False

Speaking to Wales Online, Cooper insisted that despite being frustrated that they could not beat Wycombe, Swansea are still well in the mix for automatic promotion due to the results of both Watford and Brentford. While he also claimed his side would fight on until the end.

He said: “There’s a real example of looking after your own business. You’re going to look at what the opposition have done, but my focus really is on us not winning, but in saying that, results have gone OK elsewhere.

“You can say it’s a point closer to Watford, but I also know we’re disappointing not to get three points.

“I’ve always said, whatever there is to play for, we’re going to go for it.”

The verdict

Cooper is right to try and maintain the positives after a poor result for them against Wycombe and Watford’s result does mean that they are just about still in the race for second place. However, considering the Hornets fell to a defeat at Luton it was a huge chance missed for them to place some real pressure on their promotion rivals.

Swansea you feel have to win their remaining four matches if they are going to have any chance at all of earning promotion. Even then, they would be relying on Watford to lose two more of their remaining fixtures. That seems highly unlikely at this stage, but all they can do is try and put as much pressure on the Hornets as they can.

Whilst Cooper is right to try and keep their belief up, it does seem like they have potentially missed the last chance they might get to put real pressure on Watford. Having said that, Brentford nearly closed a similar gap on West Brom last term and nearly had the chance to go up themselves. So, Swansea have to keep on believing.